Montgomery correctional officers arrested for soliciting contraband to inmates

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – State investigators have arrested three correctional staff officers this week for helping get contraband into the hands of inmates.

Alabama Department of Corrections investigators arrested two officers assigned to the Ventress Correctional Facility in Clayton on Monday. They charged Tiffany Grey and Tawanda Rhymes with use of office for personal gain and failure of duty.

In a separate arrest on Tuesday, investigators charged Tomisha Hyman with use of office for personal gain. Hyman was a correctional officer trainee at the William E. Donaldson Correctional Facility in Bessemer.

Grey and Hyman resigned from their jobs following their arrests, while Rhymes was placed on mandatory leave.

Corrections Commissioner Jeff Dunn says the department has fully staffed its investigations and intelligence division over the last four years in order to eliminate corruption in state prisons.

The public should contact the ADOC Investigations and Intelligences Division at 1-866-293-7799 with information that may lead to the arrest of anyone attempting to introduce illegal contraband into state prisons. The public may also report suspicious activity to law enforcement by going to the ADOC Website.