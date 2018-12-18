MidCity management group doesn’t believe they pose threat to existing businesses

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - University Drive has seen lost of changes over the years, but even when shops and restaurants leave the area, one fact remains.

“University Drive is historically the largest retail node in North Alabama, so retail thrives there,” explained Nadia Niakossary, project coordinator for RCP Companies.

New developments are coming like Twin Peaks and Aloft Hotel, who will join the already wildly successful Top Golf off University Drive.

That was all made possible once the old Madison Square Mall was demolished.

“MidCity sits on the former site of Madison Square Mall. When Madison Square Mall started declining, crime rates started going up and a lot of the retailers around that area started to close," said Niakossary.

But now the area is making a comeback.

RCP Companies is now overseeing many of these new businesses. The area still sees thousands of vehicles each day. That is traffic that could easily become foot traffic at the new restaurants and shops.

RCP Companies said they don’t believe they pose a threat to any of the existing businesses on University.

“The long-term goal of MidCity was to build a whole new community there and make it walkable and experiential,” explained Niakossary. “And as MidCity is coming up there, the context of the west side is changing.”

Niakossary also added RCP Companies promised the City of Huntsville brand new establishments.

“Anything we bring to Midcity is 70 percent new to the market.”