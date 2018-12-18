Huntsville Police searching for man wanted for domestic assault
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The Huntsville Police Department is asking for the public’s help to locate a man with multiple outstanding warrants.
Authorities say Alan Anderson, 55, has several warrants related to domestic violence and multiple violations of a protection order that a 72-year-old female victim issued against him.
Police say Anderson has a history of harassing the victim, and has now been violent and will not stop contacting her.
Authorities believe Anderson may be in the Hartselle area.
34.730369 -86.586104