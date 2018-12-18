× Huntsville Police searching for man wanted for domestic assault

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The Huntsville Police Department is asking for the public’s help to locate a man with multiple outstanding warrants.

Authorities say Alan Anderson, 55, has several warrants related to domestic violence and multiple violations of a protection order that a 72-year-old female victim issued against him.

Police say Anderson has a history of harassing the victim, and has now been violent and will not stop contacting her.

Authorities believe Anderson may be in the Hartselle area.