× Burglary suspect on the run; Lawrence County Tenn. deputies need your help to locate him

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Tenn. – The Lawrence County (Tenn.) Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help locating a burglary suspect accused of stealing over $70,000 worth of property.

Deputies say the burglary happened in north Lawrence County Tennessee Saturday morning. The suspect, George Michael Bennett, who was already wanted by police for an unrelated matter, was found at the property. However, deputies say he fled on foot after seeing them arrive at the scene. Deputies chased Bennett into nearby woods but were unable to find him. He is still on the run.

Deputies say some of the stolen items include three Kawasaki off-road-vehicles, one Honda all-terrain-vehicle, one John Deer Tractor, one Remington shotgun, a weed eater, a utility trailer, and various hand-tools. Some of those items were later located on other properties. The value of the property taken is estimated to be $71,750.

Lawrence County Tenn. Sheriff John Myers reassured residents his department is working diligently to make sure police locate Bennett.

“We treat every case the same in my department, both big and small. We are continuing to do every within our power to locate Mr. Bennett and to find the remainder of the stolen property. I do not and will not tolerate those who steal from Lawrence County’s residents. We will find those that do and will bring them to justice,” said Myers.

Deputies ask anyone with information about the whereabouts of Bennett to call the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department at (931) 762-3626.