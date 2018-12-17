× Twin Peaks coming to Huntsville in January, 125 jobs open

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – A new sports bar is coming to Huntsville, and Twin Peaks is looking to fill 125 positions.

According to a news release, the Huntsville location is opening in late January at MidCity Huntsville on University Drive, and has 85 openings for Twin Peaks Girls, along with openings for cooks that can make food from scratch, bussers, bar-backs, dishwashers, and janitors.

The hiring team will be at the restaurant daily from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. to take job applications.

Hours for the restaurant will be Sunday through Wednesday from 11 a.m. to midnight and Thursday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m.

The Huntsville location will be the third location in Alabama. The other locations are in Hoover and Montgomery.

Twin Peaks bills itself as “the ultimate sports lodge,” where customers are served by “friendly and attractive Twin Peaks Girls.”

