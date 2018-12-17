Rocket City Trash Pandas gear breaking MiLB merchandise records

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - The Rocket City Trash Pandas are already taking the lead and they haven't played a single game yet. The new Minor League team's CEO says they're making history.

Shirts, jackets, and hats are all things that fans can buy at the Rocket City Trash Pandas store in Bridge Street Town Centre, but those items aren’t staying on the shelves long. The team’s CEO said the community has truly stepped up to the plate in early merchandise sales.

"We were told by Minor League Baseball that the most online orders for a three month period, October, November, December, was 1,022 in El Paso, Texas,” explained Ralph Nelson. “Today, we hit 3000 with the Rocket City Trash Pandas and we still have two weeks to go before the end of the month.”

Nelson said the team couldn’t have picked a better location. “We always knew that this was the best place in the United States that didn’t have a Minor League Baseball team."

The pop-up shop is set to close December 30 but that could change, as Nelson and his team are in talks with Bridge Street to possibly keep the store running year round.

“This would also become our sales center,” said Nelson. “So people would be able to see the kind of seats they could get and buy tickets and all of that.”

According to the numbers Nelson presented, it looks like lots of people will have Trash Panda gear under their Christmas trees.

“I’d be shocked if almost everybody didn’t get Rocket City Trash Pandas merchandise under their tree. The previous record for a Minor League team in this time of year was a little over three hundred thousand dollars in total revenue,” explained Nelson. “We're over half a million dollars. It’s just exploded!”

The Trash Pandas won’t even play their first game until 2020, but fans are expected to be decked out from head to toe in Trash Panda gear.