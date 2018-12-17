× Red Bay, Crossville get federal recreation grants

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Red Bay and Crossville are getting tens of thousands of dollars in grant money to build new recreational facilities, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey’s office announced Monday.

Red Bay will receive $208,538 to build a splash pad and lighted basketball court at Red Bay Fun Park as part of the grant program.

Crossville Municipal Park will received $72,299 to construct two soccer fields at Crossville Municipal Park. The money also will pay for bleachers, fencing and signs.

The grant money is being issued through the federal Land and Water Conservation Fund. A total of $1.5 million is being given out to 10 Alabama communities. Cherokee Count, Double Springs, Vernon, Coosada, Bullock County, Cowarts, Elba and Elberta are also getting money for recreation projects.