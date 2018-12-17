× Marshall County man found guilty in child pornography case

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. – A jury has found a Marshall County man guilty of producing child pornography.

Kenneth Wayne Ennis, previously arrested in 2015, was found guilty of four counts of production and four counts of possession of child pornography.

According to the Marshall County District Attorney’s Office, Ennis is facing a minimum of 20 years to a life sentence on the production counts, and a year and a day to 10 years on the possession counts.

Ennis was taken into custody immediately and will be sentenced on February 4, 2019.

Following the verdict, Assistant District Attorney Jennifer Bray issued a statement applauding the decision.

“We feel that we removed a pedophile from our community today and for that we’re grateful,” the statement read. “We want to thank the jury for sitting through a very difficult trial and for giving the community the justice it deserved. The Defendant is facing a minimum 20 years to life sentence on the four production counts without the ability to parole; therefore, the jury’s guilty verdict essentially allows us to know the Defendant will not walk the streets again.”