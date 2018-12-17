PROJECTXYZ brings Darnell “Superchef” Ferguson to Huntsville for special luncheon

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – A local business brought in a big name chef to make its holiday luncheon special for employees. Darnell “Superchef” Ferguson created a delicious menu which included meatloaf cupcakes, marinated pork tenderloin, crispy Brussel sprouts and one game-changing item – 24-Karat gold wings.

The winner of the Food Network’s 2018 Ultimate Thanksgiving Challenge came to the Rocket City to cater the holiday luncheon for PROJECTXYZ. The company is a government contractor that provides engineering and logistics support service to the US Government and commercial clients.

CEO Kimberly Lewis and her husband Larry Lewis, who serves as President of PROJECTXYZ, are potential investors in the restaurant Ferguson hopes to open in the city.

“We believe in supporting entrepreneurs interested in growing their business in Huntsville and this is our way of providing support,” explains Lewis.

Ferguson, originally from Ohio, currently owns and operates three restaurants in two cities that serve breakfast and lunch. The 29-year-old describes his culinary style as “urban, eclectic”.

“I want to inspire the city,” explains Ferguson. “We will provide food, but we also want to offer encouragement and support for the communities we serve.”

In addition to finding investors to begin his restaurant venture in Huntsville, Ferguson also has goals of offering culinary training to young kids, establishing catered meals for the homeless population and attracting celebrity chefs to North Alabama.

When explaining where his inspiration comes from, Ferguson says simply, “From life.”