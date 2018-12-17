For this soldier it’s all about providing crucial medical care

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

REDSTONE ARSENAL, Ala. -- Sitting in his office at Redstone Arsenals Fox Army Health Center, Col. Anthony Meador was asked if he'd ever been in danger. He said yes. "Unfortunately our soldiers, sailors, marines, and airmen don't get hurt in nice places."

He would know because the veteran Army Medevac Pilot served tours in Bosnia, Iraq, and Afghanistan. His duty, his mission was to get to casualties as quickly as possible. "Within, you're probably heard, the golden hour. That was our goal. From time of pickup of the injured to a higher level of health care," said Col. Meador.

That first hour is crucial in the effort to save a wounded warfighter, and these days Col. Meador works to provide the same kind of necessary health care, but in a different way. He's the Commander of the Fox facility. "To ensure the military medical readiness of our active duty service members, and to provide premium health care not only to them, but their families," said Col. Meador.

Fox Army Health Center doesn't have beds, operating facilities or an emergency room. It does have a lab that stays busy, and a pharmacy that's even busier. It fills some 1,700 prescriptions daily. There are also doctors, dentists, optometrists, physical therapists, social workers and more. All of them fill definite needs.

"Our soldiers, our families they grew up in military health care through their career, and even now if they're retired, or transitioned out of the service, they still appreciate a military mindset to their health care," said the Colonel.

This, of course, brings us back to the Fox Center Commander, a Medevac pilot who's also been Assistant Chief of Staff at Walter Reed Medical Center near Washington. He's the latest in a long line of men and women at Fox with a very special duty. "The opportunity to work with these staff members here who are phenomenal, and who have a following of their patients, a devoted following. I can't think of a better place to be," said Col. Meador.

Those Fox Army Health Center staff members take care of more than 14,000 enrolled patients and another 40,000 plus beneficiaries.