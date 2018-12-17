× Automotive supplier to invest $40 million in Lincoln County plant

LINCOLN COUNTY, Tenn. – A Japanese auto supplier plans to invest $40 million and create more than 100 jobs in Lincoln County over the next three years, officials said Monday.

Hirotec America Inc. plans to build a plant in the Runway Centre Industrial Park in Park City, located just south of Fayetteville on Highway 431, according to a release from the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development.

Construction is scheduled to begin next year, and the company anticipates the plant going online in the third quarter of 2020, officials said.

Hirotec specializes in making auto tooling.