EAST LIMESTONE, Ala. — Two people are in the hospital after heavy fog caused a two-car wreck at the intersection of Huntsville Brownsferry Rd. and Mooresville Rd according to the East Limestone Fire Department.

According to a tweet, the crash happened around 6:30 a.m. Monday morning. Officials are telling drivers to avoid the area until at least 8 a.m.

A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect this morning for much of the Tennessee Valley and has been extended until 9 a.m.