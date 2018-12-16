× Nonprofit organization provides support to families impacted by drug addiction

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Death from drug overdose is a serious problem. One local organization is striving to not only stop needless deaths by drug overdose but to also provide support to families impacted by addiction.

“We realized that a lot of people don’t come forward and talk about it because of the shame and the stigma. And it just doesn’t only affect the person struggling with addiction, it has a whole ripple effect to family members and people who love them. And so we wanted people to be able to come talk about it and know that they weren’t alone, explained Shannan Roberts with Not One More Alabama. “So we heard about an overdose one day and thought oh my goodness we can’t have one more, not one more. That’s where the name came from. So when we formed, we got a group of people together that we knew would be interested and we thought that we would be passing out casseroles and just working on a few people and it has just really… the demand for information and help has really just blown us away and completely humbled us.”

You can watch our entire interview with Shannan Roberts below: