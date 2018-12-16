Moulton Street neighborhood goes all out for Christmas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's that time of year again and we are showcasing Christmas Lights from around the Tennessee Valley!

Tonight we're headed back to 142 Moulton Street for our Christmas light display.

This is Durell Young's 32nd year to decorate his house and the 12th year to decorate the entire neighborhood.

We took a look last night at the lights, and decorations, but there's just so much Christmas celebrating going on in that neighborhood, we had to circle back around and come back to night to really take it all in.

