Huntsville-raised pianist returns for holiday concert

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. -- There's so much about the holidays that just wouldn't be the same without music. A locally-raised pianist is here in Huntsville for the holidays performing in his first-ever solo holiday performance.

Christopher-Joel Carter will be bringing some holiday cheer during the Trinity Keyboard Series. The concert is an organ and piano performance with festive holiday tunes.

The performance is Sunday, Dec.16 evening at 6:30 p.m. in the Trinity United Methodist Church sanctuary. The church is located at 607 Airport Rd in Huntsville.

For more information on Christopher-Joel Carter and the event you can visit their website or call 256-883-3200