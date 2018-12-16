Free adoptions through the end of the year at Huntsville Animal Services

Jackson A498554. He needs a home soon. He is an absolute sweetheart when he warms up to you. He is a cuddly dog and shows that he will be a very loyal dog. He is smart and treat motivated. He will sit on command and focuses well. Jackson enjoys going for walks and car rides. He would make a great running buddy. He is a medium energy dog so a quick walk everyday or playing fetch will keep him very happy and content.
Jackson will do best as an only dog in his next home, he has the ability to be with some other dogs but lacks the confidence and socialization needed in order to have another dog buddy issue free - it would take time, energy and patience. He will need a dedicated and experienced owner in order to go to a home with another dog.
Jackson is not a fan of cats so no kitty friends for him. Poor Jackson has been at the shelter for so long. He will needs the community help to find an adopter or foster. (Photo courtesy Huntsville Animal Services)
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville Animal Services is once again offering free adoptions to the community.
Free adoptions start Monday, December 17 and run through the remainder of the year.
The adoptions include a rabies vaccination, city license, microchip, and spay or neuter surgery.
New pet owners also receive a free bag of dry dog food while supplies last.
Huntsville Animal Services is located at 4950 Triana Boulevard and is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesdays, and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays.
For more information, visit Huntsville Animal Services’ website, Facebook page, or call them at (256) 883-3782.
