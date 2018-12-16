× Free adoptions through the end of the year at Huntsville Animal Services

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville Animal Services is once again offering free adoptions to the community.

Free adoptions start Monday, December 17 and run through the remainder of the year.

The adoptions include a rabies vaccination, city license, microchip, and spay or neuter surgery.

New pet owners also receive a free bag of dry dog food while supplies last.

Huntsville Animal Services is located at 4950 Triana Boulevard and is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesdays, and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays.

For more information, visit Huntsville Animal Services’ website, Facebook page, or call them at (256) 883-3782.