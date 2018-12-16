Arkansas employees Clock 10 Million Hours Without Lost-Time Accident

Springdale, AR (KFSM) — The Rockline Industries plant in Springdale has reached 10 million safe work hours, a milestone that previously had been achieved six times since 1976 in Arkansas, according to a news release. Safe work hours means employees there have worked that many hours without a lost-time accident.

“Our dedicated associates have developed a ‘safety can do’ culture and their efforts to prevent even minor incidents are the greatest contributors to our safety success,” said Mark Fougerousse, EHS manager of Rockline NWA. “We watch out for each other and have pride in our work environment. Together, we are always striving to be a zero-incident facility. That means we put extra effort toward troubleshooting situations others would consider to be very minor, and we reduce risk when we see it.”

Employees are not only responsible for their own safety but also their co-workers, the release shows. During monthly inspections, employees are notified of any safety issues, and the inspections help them look out for and prevent repeat issues.