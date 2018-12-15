Long-time display continues to delight on Moulton Street

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's that time of year again and we are showcasing Christmas Lights from around the Tennessee Valley!

Tonight's Christmas lights showcase brings us to 142 Moulton Street.

This is Durell Young's house in Moulton, and he's been pulling out all the stops, including thousands upon thousands of lights since 1986.

There are, of course, lights, inflatables and lots of one-of-a-kind decorations on display.

If you have missed any of the displays this season or want to see the displays from years past, you can check them out here.