Five people injured in Guntersville wreck

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. – Five people were injured in a two-car wreck in Guntersville early Saturday.

According to authorities, the wreck occurred at US Highway 431 and State Highway 79.

Guntersville Fire and Rescue confirmed to WHNT News 19 two of the people injured are in critical condition.

Officials said all five injured were being treated at Huntsville Hospital.

ALEA troopers were investigating.

No further information was immediately available.