× “You are loved” – A group of ladies from Albertville made quilts for displaced children

GERALDINE, Ala. – A group of ladies made some quilts, each one with a message on it, and they’re destined to make a child’s difficult situation a little better.

On Friday morning, the inside of the Geraldine Town Hall was draped with brightly colored quilts. A group of ladies carefully folded them up and stashed them safely in bags. The quilts stemmed from an idea brought about by the group which hails from New Harmony Baptist Church in Albertville.

“It’s just a little part of our love of the community, that we wanted to do this,” explained quilter Lynn Bowen.

“We have representatives from DHR in our church, and it came to our attention, and it was something we didn’t think about especially this time of year when it’s so cold, there are times when children are taken out of homes and all they have on is a diaper, maybe,” Bowen said, “If we could make quilts and give to these children, and we wrote on the back of them ‘you are loved’, and that was important to us to share our love with these kids.”

“If we could show God’s love and God’s grace, that’s what we wanted to do,” Bowen said.

This is the first time the ladies have done this, but they say it’ll be a year-long ministry. They worked with DHR in DeKalb and Marshall counties.

Every quilt is special. One was made by a lady 90 years young, by hand. For sisters Allie and Greyson Sparks, 10 and 11, to them, being able to help was special in itself.

“We made our quits because me and her have been in situations before where DHR did come into our lives and it was a part of our life, and we felt that it was a need for us to make these quilts and be able to help kids who have been through situations like us,” Greyson said, standing with her little sister.

“She made one, and I made one,” Allie said. “We love to sew with our grandmother a lot,” her sister added.

“It’s a great feeling to make quilts for other kids that we know need help, because we know how that feels,” Greyson said.

From Frozen to Batman material, each quilt is different, and each one comes with a message of kindness.