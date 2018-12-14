× Son of fallen HPD officer graduating from police academy

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – A newly sworn-in Huntsville Police Department officer will continue the work of his father, who was killed in the line of duty.

Among the officers graduating from the academy Friday morning was Cameron Freeman, the son of fallen Officer Eric Freeman. Cameron became an officer on the 11-year anniversary of his father’s shooting.

Congratulations Cameron, your dad is very proud and so are we. Eric Freeman’s old squad members stand in support of Cameron and Eric’s widow, Leslie. https://t.co/f5ucVdwGvn pic.twitter.com/Z5Z93IRbZR — Huntsville Police (@HsvPolice) December 14, 2018

Eric Freeman responded to a traffic accident at Bailey Cove and Weatherly roads on Dec. 14, 2007. He was shot by one of the people involved in the wreck and died the next day. Freeman’s killer is serving a life sentence in prison without the possibility of parole.

Members of Freeman’s squad joined Cameron and Eric’s widow, Leslie, this week at the memorial in front of the Huntsville Police Department.

“Most have moved on to other divisions of the department or retired since Eric’s death but remember the sacrifice he gave and wanted to show support for Cameron,” the police department said in a Facebook post.