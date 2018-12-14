× Sensory Friendly Santa Shares Christmas Magic with Children

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Getting that yearly picture with Santa Claus can be hard with the long lines, cranky kids, and stressed parents. One local Santa is making it easier for all kids to get that treasured photo.

The Parkway Place Mall’s Santa Cares event, lets children take pictures with Santa in a sensory friendly environment.

“We can’t wait in long lines and we might have meltdowns and crying and everyone’s good with it,” said mother Amy Book. “Parents support each other in line. We try to help each other out.”

At the event there’s no music, the lights are dimmed, and there are no crowds which the families say means no staring. The Riley Behavioral and Educational Center hosts the event, their trained staff is there to meet the needs of the kid.

“These kids are kids too, and we have to be advocates for them, they just want to enjoy this time,” said Marianne Wright, a communities relations coordinator with the Riley Center.

The calm environment let Oliver and his sister Rowan take the perfect Christmas photo.

“He doesn’t talk a whole lot and he said Santa so that was a big deal for us,” said their father, Jacob Nelson.