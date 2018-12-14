× Sam and Greg’s moving to bigger location

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Sam and Greg’s is staying in Huntsville.

Owner Greg Hathorn confirmed to WHNT News 19 late Friday afternoon that he purchased 116 South Side Square to house the restaurant.

Hathorn explained the new building is three times larger than the current space with plans to utilize both of the building’s two floors, creating an atrium with loft and balcony seating areas, as well as adding an outdoor dining space.

Hathorn said the space needs lots of work. He has enlisted architect James Caudle of New South Architects and Chad Emerson, CEO of Downtown Huntsville, Inc. to convert the space into a restaurant.

Hathorn stated construction is slated to start in April, with a grand opening in fall 2019.