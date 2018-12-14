× New access changes coming to Redstone Arsenal

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – It’s said that a new year brings new beginnings and for the Redstone Arsenal, 2019 will bring a new installation access policy.

Starting January 1, you don’t have to have a sponsor to get you onto the arsenal anymore; now, you’ll be able to get a visitor access badge.

“The installation access policy is realistically no change to our security posture,” said Garrison Commander Col. Kelsey Smith.

If you want an access badge, you’ll still have to submit to a National Crime Information Center check, but once that clears you can have access to the Arsenal’s recreational facilities, like the golf course, coffee shops, restaurants, and even the bowling alley.

As the Arsenal brings in the new policy, they hope to increase the public’s knowledge of the military’s service and what the Arsenal is like behind the gates.

“Redstone Arsenal it belongs to Huntsville. We would like to continue to express our partnership with the city and with the community members and invite them here onto Redstone Arsenal and see what it’s all about,” Col. Smith said.

Who all is eligible? You have to:

Be at least 18 years old

Have a clean criminal history

Be a U.S citizen

Part of the reason for this new policy is to provide access and shorten the process of getting onto the post, so Col. Smith recommends planning your trip onto the Arsenal and getting your access card ahead of time.

The new access badge is good for one year, and you just have to go to the visitor’s center to get one. All current access cards will remain valid until their expiration date and there is no need to get a new one until the current one expires.