× House Speaker Mac McCutcheon hospitalized with heart issue

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Alabama House Speaker Mac McCutcheon was hospitalized with a heart issue, his office said Friday.

McCutcheon said in a statement that he had a blocked blood vessel in his heart that led him to feel fatigued and experience shortness of breath. The issue will be treated with medication, he said, and he expects to be released from a hospital over the weekend after treatment.

McCutcheon began experiencing chest pains Thursday while returning home from an orientation session at the Alabama State House.

McCutcheon is the Republican representative in the state’s 25th House District, which encompasses portions of Madison and Limestone Counties. He was first elected in 2006 and became House Speaker in 2016.

He had heart bypass surgery during the 2014 legislative session.