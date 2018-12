Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's that time of year again and we are showcasing Christmas Lights from around the Tennessee Valley!

Our Christmas lights showcase takes us not far from South Parkway to 7802 Lauderdale Road in Huntsville.

This is Bud Hooker's display of Christmas decorations with plenty of inflatables and other fun features for the family to enjoy.

