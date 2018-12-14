× Florence police respond to multiple bomb threats

FLORENCE, Ala. – Over the last two days, hundreds of bomb threats have been reported across the United States, Canada, Australia and New Zealand. The threats were received via email demanding a ransom or the unthinkable would happen. Florence police have responded to two separate threats in 24 hours.

Just before 8 a.m. Friday, Florence police responded to a bomb threat at a business in industrial park. Police say an employee opened an email which stated if a ransom didn’t get paid a bomb would be set off. Almost a dozen officers responded.

“A typical bomb threat would take several officers to address the situation; be in the area, shutdown roads if needed to be,” explained Captain Ryan Fleming with the Florence Police Department. “And then if we need to evacuate the building that takes a lot of officers, plus calling in additional resources for the explosives and devices unit.”

Resources which could have been patrolling the streets of Florence. Captain Fleming says it’s the same scenario across the state and nation. By Thursday afternoon, CNN reports Chicago police investigated 36 locations where threats were made.

It took law enforcement more than an hour to to clear the building to make sure there were no threats. And whether police think threats are credible or not, they have to take them seriously.

“We will continue to take it serious,” stated Fleming. “The last thing that we want is somebody to get hurt.”

Captain Fleming says they have a duty to protect the public, and police will always take a threat seriously until they can determine if it’s a hoax or not.

Local, state, and federal agencies are working together to determine where the email threats are originating from. Police encourage anyone who may have received one of these emails to contact them immediately.