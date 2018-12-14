Family mourns the loss of woman killed in fatal Cullman wreck

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ATHENS, Ala. - April Landinger lost her life in a fatal car wreck in Cullman on Monday. She left behind her six-year-old daughter Mia and her mother Deborah Dollar.

The wreck happened in the intersection of 24th Street and Cherokee Avenue. The vehicle Landinger was in was t-boned, and she was pronounced dead on the scene. She was a passenger, the driver was transported to a hospital. He is said to be recovering.

Dollar remembered her reaction when she received the news.

"My heart just dropped, and the officer said 'I hate to be the one to tell you this, but your daughter passed away in a car accident tonight,'" Dollar recalled. "I just put my hands to my mouth and said 'Oh God.'"

She said she nearly collapsed because before that moment she had never imagined going through life without her daughter.

"I'm gonna miss talking to her two or three times a day and hearing her tell me she loves me," said Dollar.

But Dollar said the loss of her child is not only draining her spirit, but her pockets as well. She lives on a fixed income, and has primary guardianship of Mia.

"I get $750 each month for my disability. I get SSI and it doesn't put a roof over her head," explained Dollar. "Shoes on her feet, clothes on her back or food on the table."

Local radio show host Mark White has set up a GoFundMe page to help with Mia's Christmas. So far he's raised more than $1,000.

Landinger's Elkmont High School classmates have also raised money to help with funeral expenses and Mia's care.

Mia said she knows exactly where her mother is.

"She's up in heaven, with my pop-pop."

And Dollar wants to remind other parents, "I don't care what they've done, just make sure every time they go out the door or you hang up the phone you say 'I love you,'" Dollar said. "You don't know if you're gonna have that chance again."

April Landinger's visitation will be held Saturday, December 15 from 11:00am to 12:45pm at the Limestone Chapel Funeral Home. Her funeral will begin at 1:00pm.