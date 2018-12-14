× Dog found starving at Jackson County home looks completely different now

JACKSON COUNTY, Ala., – It’s been a month and a half since two starving dogs were found at a home in Bryant, and the difference is amazing.

Jenny, the doberman rescued from the home in late October, visited the Jackson County Sheriff’s office Thursday morning.

When Jenny was found after a complaint to Jackson County animal control officers, she was severely malnourished. The animal control officer who found her said he couldn’t even determine what breed she was. Another dog in the home, named Suzie, was in better shape but also malnourished, authorities said.

Jenny and Suzie have been recovering with foster families and visit the sheriff’s office periodically.

Their owners, Helena Michelle Moses and Joseph Lee Fisher, pleaded guilty to animal cruelty charges and surrendered the dogs. They are on probation and cannot own animals during that two-year period.