Birmingham breaks ground on new 55,000-seat stadium

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) Work is ramping up on a new outdoor stadium that will help remake downtown Birmingham.

A groundbreaking was held Thursday for a new, 55,000-seat multi-use stadium that will be located new the Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex.

Mayor Randall Woodfin says the project will be a “transformational” experience for Alabama’s largest city.

Crews already are moving utilities and doing other site preparation work. But construction on the $174 million structure won’t begin until the spring or early summer of 2019.

The stadium will be an upgrade to the city’s 91-year-old Legion Field, serving as a new home for the UAB football team and other events.

The authority that oversees the convention complex also is performing improvements to the nearby Legacy Arena and adding additional meeting and exhibition space.