Weeks old food found in walk-in, rusty ice maker, gnats found during health inspections
MORGAN COUNTY
Kentucky Fried Chicken
2208 Beltline Rd SW in Decatur
Score of 84
- Degreaser left on prep table.
- Bathroom cleaner left on three-chamber sink drainboard and in restroom unattended.
Rocket Chevron
23030 AL Hwy 20 in Tanner
Score of 79
- Hand sink out of order.
- Rusty Ice Maker.
- Roller unit food Tornados held at 125º.
Tanner Fuel City
20462 Huntsville Hwy in Tanner
Score of 82
- Damaged fryer basket
- Livers temped at 111º, Corn Dogs at 124º, Gizzards at 114º
MADISON COUNTY
Cyn Shea’s Café and Catering
415 Church Street, Ste. 5 in Huntsville
Score of 80
- Cooked chicken in walk in cooler that was made on 11/20/18.
- Manager discarded chicken.
- All items were in date that were ready to eat and will be used over 24 hours.
- Residue in ice machine.
- Abated, Manager cleaned ice machine.
- In walk in cooler, roast beef, mashed potatoes, and spinach dip made on 12/01/18 didn’t have a dated label.
- Also cooked chicken made 11/20/18 didn’t have date
- Abated, manager discarded chicken. All items had dates on them.
- Presence of Gnats near warewashing area.
- Abated. Not any presence of gnats.
- Had pest control company come and spray on 12/03/18.
Chili’s Grill & Bar # 188
4925 University Dr in Huntsville
Score of 81
- Ice machine chute dirty.
- Abated
- No paper towels at hand sink.
HIGH SCORE OF THE WEEK!
Big Star #345 Deli
406 4th St. SW in Red Bay
Score of 99