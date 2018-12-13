× Tire recycling program returns to Limestone County

ATHENS, Ala. – The Scrap Tire Program is returning to Limestone County. The county commission says the program was made possible through a grant that was received from the Alabama Department of Environmental Management.

All tires that are recycled will be used to make different products.

Residents may recycle their tires at any of the four Limestone County Commission’s District Sheds between the hours of 7:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. through September 2021. Tires must be loaded into the collection trailers located at each location.

Previously the program recycled around 115,000 tires.

This program is for Limestone County residents only and is not to be used by any dealers.

District Shed Locations: