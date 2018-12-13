× Suspect caught Christmas shopping without paying

FLORENCE, Ala. – ‘Tis the season for shoplifting. Some folks are running around doing a little Christmas shopping, without stopping in the checkout line.

She may not be the Grinch, but Florence police say she stole quite a bit. Early Tuesday afternoon, detectives say the woman took hundreds of dollars in power tools from Lowe’s on Cox Creek Parkway. After loading up a cart with $700 worth of merchandise, police say she simply walked out and loaded them into a tan or silver Ford Taurus.

Take another look at the shoplifting suspect, and help police put her on the naughty list this year.

If you recognize the shoplifting suspect or the vehicle contact the Shoals Area Crime Stoppers tip line. There are three ways to reach out to operators, call (256)386-8685, text your detailed information to 274637, or submit a tip on the Shoals Area Crime Stoppers Facebook page.

No matter what you choose, your identity will be kept anonymous and you will be eligible for a cash reward.