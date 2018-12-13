× Sparkman High, Middle schools lock doors due to ‘threat’ in area

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – Madison County Schools officials locked the doors at Sparkman Middle and Sparkman High schools Thursday because of a “potential threat” in the area.

A Madison County Schools spokesman said there was a potential threat in the area of Burwell Road that prompted school officials to secure the area around 11:30 a.m. and make sure all students were indoors. The lockout was lifted around 12:30 p.m.

The spokesman said the lockout was only a precaution and that the issue was not connected to the school system.

According to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, someone on Burwell Road was hurt and taken to Huntsville Hospital for Women and Children for treatment. Deputies are looking for a suspect in relation to the injury but did not release any more information.