× Organizer of Hoover protest arrested for 2nd time

HOOVER, Ala. – Carlos Chaverst, Jr. has been arrested again in Hoover.

According to our news partner AL.com, police arrested the protest organizer around 8:30 p.m. in a Ross Bridge subdivision. This is the second time Chaverst, 25, has been arrested in just two days.

He is charged with disorderly conduct for using a bullhorn in a subdivision.

Police believe the protesters were on their way to protest at a Hoover City Councilman’s home.

Chaverst and the other protesters have organized several protests since the November 22, 2018 death of Emantic Fitzgerald “EJ” Bradford, Jr. A Hoover police officer shot and killed Bradford at the Riverchase Galleria after a shooting that injured two people.

Police and deputies also arrested Chaverst Tuesday night when he and a large group demonstrated at the Hoover Public Safety Center. He was taken into custody for four outstanding warrants.

Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall announced today that his officer was taking over the Galleria shooting cases from Jefferson County District Attorney.