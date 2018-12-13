× Judge revokes bond for Woodville man charged with murder

JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. – A judge has ordered a man accused of kidnapping and killing a Huntsville man back behind bars.

Court records show a judge ordered the arrest of Brandon Blaine Berry of Woodville after prosecutors said he failed to comply with conditions of his release, which included reporting to a court referral officer and submitting to random drug screening.

Berry, 31, had been free on $100,000 bond while his case waits to be presented to a grand jury.

Berry was charged in September with the kidnapping and murder of David Christen Lorenzo Rivamonte, whose body was found buried near a home on County Road 86 in September. Deputies have not said what may have led to the killing.