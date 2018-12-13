Tennessee Valley law enforcement agencies investigate threats to area businesses, similar incidents reported across the U.S.

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The Huntsville Police Department confirms that it has received reports from several area businesses today that have been threatened via email.

HPD is currently investigating reports of multiple bomb threats that investigators believe to be an email scam. Investigators are taking all reports seriously. However, they do not believe anyone is in real danger. @rocketcitynow @WAAYTV @whnt @waff48 @aremkus1 — Huntsville Police (@HsvPolice) December 13, 2018

Investigators tell us the bomb threat emails are demanding bitcoin payments – and pledge to follow through on the threats if the demands aren’t met.

Police Chief Jamie Smith tells us a business in Albertville received an email that there was a bomb in the building and also referenced bitcoins. Police responded and determined the threat to be false. Smith says his department made sure the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency was aware.

Police Chief Kevin Smith in Rainsville also tells us a business in his area experienced a similar situation.

The threats are apparently being made across the U.S. Thursday with both businesses and schools being targeted. CNN reports that it’s unclear if the threats, which have also been received in San Francisco, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, Miami, Washington, DC, are connected. The FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said they are aware of the threats and are working with law enforcement to provide assistance.

“As always, we encourage the public to remain vigilant and to promptly report suspicious activities which could represent a threat to public safety,” the FBI said.

The Huntsville Police Department advises anyone who receives such a threat to contact the department at (256) 722-7100.