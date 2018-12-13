Huntsville and Madison County leaders to reveal plans for Alabama’s 200th birthday

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. — Huntsville and Madison County leaders will be revealing their plans for Alabama’s 200th birthday next year!

Celebrations in honor of the bicentennial have been going on across the state for the past two years.

“Two hundred years ago, the state of Alabama was born right here in Huntsville, Alabama,” explained Sally Warden, the Bicentennial Committee Executive Director. We were the birthplace of Alabama. In the summer of 1819, right in downtown Huntsville, 44 delegates convened to write the constitution for the state of Alabama. Alabama was thus born, and of those 44 delegates, eight were from Madison County.

The announcement is happening at 10 a.m. in Huntsville at Constitution Hall. Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle and Madison Mayor Paul Finley will in attendance, as well as 75 partner organizations to discuss the plans and how the public can be involved.

A few specific events include: