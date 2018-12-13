Company donates thousands of socks to North Alabama homeless

HUNTSVILLE Ala. — You often hear of companies who say they donate an item for every item purchased, but you don’t always hear exactly where those donations go.

A local business was on the receiving end of a company’s donation, and it will directly help our community.

“This donation is huge,” said Sherry McFerrin, the program coordinator for the North Alabama Coalition for the Homeless.

It is a lot, 2,700 pairs of socks to be exact.

“All I can say is that this is just way beyond what I would have ever imagined,” said McFerrin.

The socks came from Bombas. For every pair bought, they donate a pair to someone in need.

“It’s one thing to be homeless and face barriers. It’s a whole other thing when you just don’t have the basic necessities,” she said.

McFerrin applied for a donation from Bombas socks and a few months later eleven boxes showed up.

“My hearts bursting. Because we have the capacity to make a huge difference for our homeless population for our homeless here in our area,” she said. “And something just as small as a donation of socks could mean the difference for someone who is struggling.”

The socks will be donated to those in need throughout north Alabama. They will make a major difference because socks are the number one item requested at homeless shelters.

The donated socks are not the same socks you would buy on the Bombas website. They are engineered to meet the needs of people who don’t have the luxury of a clean pair every day. There is an anti-microbial treatment, reinforced seams, and darker colors for durability and less visible wear.