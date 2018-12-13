Award-winning local pianist to perform solo Trinity Keyboard Series holiday concert

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — A north Alabama native is home for the holidays, and putting on a solo performance for anyone seeking some holiday cheer!

Christopher-Joel Carter is a pianist of most exquisite versatility and a master of genres. His diverse playing has taken him around the world and has made him a favorite among locals and celebrities alike. In 2008, Carter won first place in the Liberace Piano Competition Showmanship division.

He’s shared shared the billboard with Natalie Cole, Alan Jackson, Wang Chung, Cutting Crew, and ABC and was the featured pianist and entertainer for the week-long celebration of Liberace’s 91st birthday at the Liberace Museum.

The demand for his skill keeps him traveling over 250 days a year!

Carter will be performing a solo organ and piano concert featuring festive holiday tunes with a twist of his own enchanting talent. He notes that this concert is not just for people celebrating Christmas, but for all people who love music.