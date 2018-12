Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's that time of year again and we are showcasing Christmas Lights from around the Tennessee Valley!

This display was submitted by Kevin Meier and is located at 117 Chattooga Place in New Market. It features large inflatables, colorfully lit bushes, candy cane wrapped posts, and a full-sized A Christmas Story leg lamp in the foyer window.

