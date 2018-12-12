× Wills for Warriors – Shoals law firm gives back to heroes

FLORENCE, Ala. – They are our everyday heroes, the men and women who put their own lives in danger for our freedoms and our safety. To show them the appreciation they deserve, a Shoals law firm is offering their expertise to make sure the families of these heroes are taken care of.

They see the worst of the worst. Whether they are a soldier abroad or a foot soldier here at home, they are willing to put their lives on the line. Which is why attorney’s Tom McCutcheon and Joel Hamner are giving back this holiday season.

“It gives them that reassurance that, God forbid if the unthinkable does happen, you’ve got that piece of mind that your family, your children, they are going to be taken care of,” stated Hamner.

Through January 2, the McCutcheon and Hamner Law Firm is offering “Wills for Warriors”. They are providing free simple wills, durable powers of attorney, and living wills for first responders, veterans, and active service members.

“You see what they deal with day in and day out and how they put their lives in harm’s way,” said Hamner. “They are truly heroes.”

Attorneys say far too many times families are not prepared when tragedy strikes.

“That’s what we are trying to do with these families; especially those families who are unfortunately placed in these positions day in and day out,” Hamner explained.

They may just be a few basic legal documents, but they could save your family more heart-ache in their own time of need.

Follow this link for more information on participating in the “Wills for Warriors” program.