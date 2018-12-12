Widening of Winchester Road approved

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. - If you've driven on Winchester Road in Madison County recently, you've probably noticed a decent amount of construction and you're about to see more.

Road work that's years in the making has finally been approved.

"I'm elated with what we've accomplished. You look at Winchester Road and it was a plan set by George Wallace to finish these sections of roads. We were expecting a $6.9 million bid for this final phase and it came in at $6.6 million," said Madison County Commission Chairman Dale Strong.

The final phase of the Winchester Road project includes widening the final stretch of the road to five lanes and adding a bike and pedestrian lane on both sides to make this road more accessible.

Strong says that road improvements, like the Winchester project, are helping to improve traffic flow in Madison County.

"The last thing you want is a city road coming to unincorporated Madison County where you've got seven lanes being dumped back into two. It doesn't make logical sense," Strong said.

Strong says this final stretch of construction on Winchester Road will set this area up for continued growth.

Construction will start soon and the expected time frame for completion is somewhere between 18 to 24 months.