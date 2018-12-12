Two small earthquakes rattle southeastern states

DECATUR, Tenn. – Two small earthquakes shook several southeastern states early Wednesday morning.

The preliminary data from the United States Geological Survey says the first was a 4.4 magnitude centered on Decatur, Tenn. in the southeastern part of the state at 3:14 AM. The second was a magnitude 3.3 located in the same area at 3:27AM.

The USGS says a magnitude 3.0-3.9 will be “felt quite noticeably by persons indoors, especially on upper floors of buildings. Many people do not recognize it as an earthquake. Standing motor cars may rock slightly. Vibrations similar to the passing of a truck.” A magnitude 4.0-4.9 will be “felt indoors by many, outdoors by few during the day. At night, some awakened. Dishes, windows, doors disturbed; walls make cracking sound. Sensation like heavy truck striking building. Standing motor cars rocked noticeably.”

