× Truck runs off Athens bridge into Piney Creek

ATHENS, Ala. – Police say a driver on Highway 72 ended up running off the road and falling 20 feet into Piney Creek Tuesday night.

Around 8:30 p.m. the pickup truck was traveling on 72 and approaching Line Road when it ran into the median and hit a concrete guardrail, Athens police said. The truck spun around and fell nearly 20 feet between the two bridges.

The truck landed on mud and rocks instead of in the water, police said.

People living nearby heard the crash and called 911. Athens police, firefighters and paramedics responded, as well as the Athens Limestone Rescue Squad.

The driver of the truck, Peyton Coleman, 22, was taken by Medflight to Huntsville Hospital. His condition wasn’t immediately available.

Police did not say what may have caused the crash.