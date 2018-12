HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — A popular brewery in Madison announced they will be opening a second location in the Rocket City.

Mark Hogan with Rocket Republic says they’re excited to hit the downtown Huntsville scene. The new taproom and brewery will be located at the old Envy location next to Furniture Factory on Meridian Street. The site will offer beer fanatics approximately 3,600 square feet and a large outdoor area.

Rocket Republic’s Huntsville location is expected to open in April 2019.