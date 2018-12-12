Rocket Republic Brewery coming to downtown Huntsville

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Rocket Republic Brewing Company is adding a new location in the Meridian Entertainment District in downtown Huntsville. The new taproom and brewery will be located at the old Envy location next to Furniture Factory on Meridian Street.

"We've been successful with it and we've enjoyed the growth, but we want to go more direct to consumers and felt the downtown location would give us that opportunity," said Warren Ward, Vice President at Rocket Republic Brewing Company.

The new location will have 3,600 square feet and will be complete with an outdoor patio.

"The outdoor facility will have about 2,500 square feet. We're going to have a walk up bar that backs the taproom and then we'll have a couple of garage doors going in and out, so the flow is great. We'll have a pretty large stage and we want to really focus on local music," said Mark Hogan from Rocket Republic.

The facility will have five seven-barrel fermenters in-house. Hogan says you don't have to know a lot about craft beer to enjoy their brewery, their 'Beertenders' can teach you about their different choices.

"We'll have our core beers that we have now, and we'll have a lot of inventive fun, small-batch beers. It should be really exciting with the beer scene downtown already and we look forward to bringing our style there."

This is one of eight breweries in downtown, but owners of Rocket Republic pride themselves in having a brew for everyone.

The new location is expected to open in April 2019.