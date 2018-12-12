Listen to your favorite Christmas songs synced to thousands of lights on Comet Drive

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's that time of year again and we are showcasing Christmas Lights from around the Tennessee Valley!

This display was submitted by David Sargent and is located at 257 Comet Drive in Toney. David says his display consists of nearly 100 channels and 10 thousand lights.

The lights are set to more than 10 Christmas songs that you can listen to on your car radio. This show runs every Friday and Saturday night from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m.

