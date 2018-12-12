Del Monte recalls Fiesta Corn in 25 states over possible contamination
WALNUT CREEK, Calif. – Del Monte Foods Inc. is recalling 62,242 cases of Fiesta Corn Season with Red & Green Peppers as a precautionary measure after the food wasn’t processed correctly – which could lead to deadly contamination.
The recall effects 25 states and 12 international locations.
Del Monte says in a news release , “These deviations were part of the commercial sterilization process and could result in contamination by spoilage organisms or pathogens, which could lead to life-threatening illness if consumed. It is important to note that there have been no reports of illness associated with these products to date.”
The potentially under-processed products are 15.25-ounce (432g) cans with the following UPC number printed on the label: 24000 02770. The item will also have one of the following “Best if Used By” dates stamped on the bottom of the can:
- August 14, 2021
- August 15, 2021
- August 16, 2021
- Sept 3, 2021
- Sept 4, 2021
- Sept 5, 2021
- Sept 6, 2021
- Sept 22, 2021
- Sept 23, 2021
States included in the recall are: Alaska, Alabama, California, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, North Carolina, New Jersey, New York, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Texas, Vermont, Virginia, Washington and Wisconsin.
International locations: Bahamas, Barbados, Belize, Bermuda, El Salvador, Haiti, Guyana, Uruguay, Aruba, Panama, Saint Lucia, Suriname.
If consumers have any product with the indicated UPC code and “Best if Used By” dates, they should return it to the place of purchase for a full refund or exchange.
Consumers with questions may contact the company by calling the toll free hotline at 1-800-779-7035, Monday-Friday, 9:00 am – 5:00 pm Eastern Time or by visiting www.delmontefoods.com.