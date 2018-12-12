× Del Monte recalls Fiesta Corn in 25 states over possible contamination

WALNUT CREEK, Calif. – Del Monte Foods Inc. is recalling 62,242 cases of Fiesta Corn Season with Red & Green Peppers as a precautionary measure after the food wasn’t processed correctly – which could lead to deadly contamination.

The recall effects 25 states and 12 international locations.

Del Monte says in a news release , “These deviations were part of the commercial sterilization process and could result in contamination by spoilage organisms or pathogens, which could lead to life-threatening illness if consumed. It is important to note that there have been no reports of illness associated with these products to date.”

The potentially under-processed products are 15.25-ounce (432g) cans with the following UPC number printed on the label: 24000 02770. The item will also have one of the following “Best if Used By” dates stamped on the bottom of the can:

August 14, 2021

August 15, 2021

August 16, 2021

Sept 3, 2021

Sept 4, 2021

Sept 5, 2021

Sept 6, 2021

Sept 22, 2021

Sept 23, 2021

States included in the recall are: Alaska, Alabama, California, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, North Carolina, New Jersey, New York, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Texas, Vermont, Virginia, Washington and Wisconsin.

International locations: Bahamas, Barbados, Belize, Bermuda, El Salvador, Haiti, Guyana, Uruguay, Aruba, Panama, Saint Lucia, Suriname.

If consumers have any product with the indicated UPC code and “Best if Used By” dates, they should return it to the place of purchase for a full refund or exchange.

Consumers with questions may contact the company by calling the toll free hotline at 1-800-779-7035, Monday-Friday, 9:00 am – 5:00 pm Eastern Time or by visiting www.delmontefoods.com.