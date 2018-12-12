MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. – “Mrs. Livingston is one of our rock stars in 3rd grade,” said Principal Karissa Lang. “She works really hard to make sure every kid is learning and every kid has what they need. She just goes above and beyond all the time. She is so patient and she is so kind.”

Nona Livingston teaches at Crestline Elementary in Hartselle. She wants a great experience for her kids from start to finish.

“Come to school, enjoy their day, have fun, and learn as much as they can. And be ready for that world when they get out there,” said Mrs. Livingston.

Here is part of the submission: “Very organized, excellent way of helping kids understand and learn the grade material. She is truly an angel on earth.”